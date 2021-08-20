Malkangiri: Chief Minister will visit Malkagiri August 20 and will launch the Biju Swasthya Kalian Yojana for people covered under the Food Security Act.

The district administration was on its toes and has been alerting beneficiaries in Malkangiri civic body areas about the visit of the Chief Minister and distribution of health cards.

Between August 21 and 23, the civic authorities will provide health cards to 5170 beneficiaries in the area.

Officials will distribute cards to the elderly and differently-abled people August 24 and 25 while campaign on sanitation and welfare schemes will be taken up.

Eight ministers reached Malkagiri Wednesday and took part in the party’s organizational programmes for two days.

Chairpersons of 10 corporations will join the party leaders. The Chief Minister will launch the health card programme at Sanskruti Bhawan while a special nodal officer is supervising the programme.

The ministers have been assigned to look after the launch of the programs at different blocks.