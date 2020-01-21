Bargarh: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit Bargarh Tuesday to inaugurate new District Headquarters Hospital and lay foundation stones of several development projects.

Patnaik will reach the DHH premises in a chopper at Tukurla under Bhatli block around noon. He is expected to visit various wards of the hospital.

Later, Patnaik will inaugurate a science centre at Bargarh and address a public meeting. He is expected to lay the foundation for various projects and distribute assistance to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

Patnaik will return to the state capital at 1 pm, said District Information and Public Relation Officer Kalyani Das.

