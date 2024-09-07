Rourkela: The possibility of Rourkela getting a Police Commissionerate system has become stronger as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Home portfolio, has said in the Assembly that the government is actively considering the proposal.

The Chief Minister was replying to a question posed by Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak Monday. Nayak also wanted to know the timeline of its implementation along with appointment of a police commissioner.

Majhi said, “This proposal is under active consideration.” The CM’s answer in the House has rekindled the hope of a Commissionerate system in the Steel City – a long standing demand. However, this proposal and the subsequent promise by the successive governments is nothing new.

In the last 24 years of BJD rule, it had come up for discussion several times but there was hardly any decision. Many are of the opinion that an opportunity was lost as the BJD government’s tenure ended, though it remained as a matter of discussion only. The issue was put in the back burner until the Rourkela MLA raised the question September 2. Earlier, the proposal came under consideration of the Congress regime when JB Pattnaik was the CM. Then Rourkela MLA late Gurupada Nanda had raised the issue, taking a cue from an article by Rabi Kanungo, renowned columnist and former editor of an Odia daily. Since then, the issue was being raked up by elected representatives but it continued to remain at discussion level only.

There are many arguments that favour a Commissionerate system in Rourkela. First, the city has an independent administrative circle for which it has an additional district magistrate and an SP. Besides, the western range DIG is stationed here. Also, it is an independent telecom circle. Similarly, many Central and state organisations regard it as an independent circle for better administration. Another important factor is that Rourkela is a sensitive bordering area.

Many of the retired officials argue in favour of a Police Commissionerate system in steel city. Suman Dutta, a former police official, said, “It had always been a proposal only but now it may be a reality.”

Likewise, Bimal Bisi, former SEFI secretary, said, “There is no better news than this for Rourkela; we are waiting for it to happen.” Former president of RCCI Subha Pattnaik said, “This is a long standing demand and I am hopeful that it will be fulfilled this time.”

