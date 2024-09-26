Paradip: As many as 14 fishermen standard in the sea amid inclement weather were Thursday rescued by the personnel of Odisha’s Marine Police and Coast Guard, police said.

The 14 fishermen in two boats were stranded in the rough sea near the Mahanadi river mouth close to Pradip.

The boats had developed technical glitches for which they became defunct in the sea, the police said.

All the fishermen were rescued to safety by the Coast Guard and the Marine police, a police officer said.

The sea condition is rough due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, several fishing boats, mostly from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, have also moved towards the Paradip coast due to unfavourable conditions in the sea, the police officer added.

PTI