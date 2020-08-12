Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police Wednesday launched its redesigned website with the inclusion of a host of features for smooth delivery of online services to the citizens.

Launching the website— http://bhubaneswarcuttackpolice.gov.in —at Police Seva Bhawan here, director general of police (DGP) Abhay highlighted the three key features of the revamped website.

“The redesigned website is mobile-friendly. The last one was designed around a decade ago when the access to the website through mobile phone was not common amongst the citizens. Secondly, new features have been introduced to make the website accessible to differently-abled persons. The third major aspect of the rejuvenated website is that it would serve more as a platform of service delivery to the citizens as it has been integrated with the Odisha Police Citizen Portal,” the police top brass said.

Twin city commissioner of police Sudhanshu Sarangi said that adequate security and social media features have been added to the website. “We’ll lay stress on social media interaction with users and use the feedback to further strengthen the system,” Sarangi added.

In a bid to facilitate swift interaction between police and the citizens, a chatbot has been introduced to the website. A chatbot is an artificial intelligence-based programme that enables the computer to generate answers to questions asked by people using some keywords.

Sources said the security features of the website including the certificate have been upgraded in accordance with the norms of the Union government.