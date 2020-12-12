Cuttack: Gangster brothers Sushant and Sushil Dhalasamanta will be taken under remand by the Commissionerate Police after a huge amount of firearms and bullets were seized from their house recently.

During the remand period the police will collect information about their crime syndicate, informed Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Notably, a team of the Commissionerate Police December 10 raided the house of the jailed gangsters in CDA area here and seized a huge cache of firearms and bullets.

Police seized seven firearms and more than 500 live bullets during the raid, sources said.

Police raided Dhalasamanta brothers’ house in the wake of reports that the duo was operating their crime syndicate from jail, sources said.

Police had arrested a few associates of D-brothers over extortion charges a few days ago.

The gangster brothers were arrested by the Commissionerate Police during a special operation in January 2016.

Police had then seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, cash and other luxury items from their CDA residence. Several aides of the gangster brothers were also nabbed by the police.

PNN