Puri: Residents of Tandahar village under Sisua Gram Panchayat in Astaranga block of Puri district have launched a large-scale community drive to restore coastal sand dunes and curb sea erosion that has been steadily damaging farmland and homes along the Bay of Bengal.

The initiative centres on planting Spinifex grass — a hardy coastal species that binds sand and helps form dunes that act as natural barriers against waves and wind. The project aims to restore nearly five kilometres of eroded coastline, protecting farmland and homes that have faced years of sea intrusion.

The movement is led by Bichitrananda Biswal, recipient of the Biju Patnaik Wildlife Conservation Award, with support from environmental groups ‘Gilehrio’ and ‘Sabuja Sakha Astaranga’.

The launch brought together women’s self-help groups, youth volunteers, and local leaders, including Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor-in-Chief Tathagata Satpathy, Chief Executive of Dharitri and Orissa POST Adyasha Satpathy, noted coastal conservationist Soumya Ranjan Biswal, MP representative Dibakar Chhatoi, Prof. Surya Narayan Mishra, Bichi Kalia and Sarpanch Bijay Kumar Khandual.

Also present were Anisha Adyasha Sahoo and Sourav Choudhury of ‘Gilehrio’, along with environmental activists Nihar Ranjan Maharana, Gyana Ranjan Biswal, Prabhakar Biswal and Babu Behera. Local conservationist Chhabi Kalia moderated the programme.

Calling the initiative a “people-centred approach to adaptation,” Tathagata Satpathy said the effort showed how communities can act before disaster forces their hand.

Adyasha Satpathy said women’s leadership ensures “continuity and care in restoration efforts.”

Bichitrananda Biswal said the model, based on local participation and native vegetation, offers a sustainable, low-cost alternative to heavy engineering.

“This is nature working with people, not against them,” Biswal said. “When communities take ownership, conservation becomes both practical and permanent.”

Women participants, already involved in mangrove conservation, pledged to nurture the newly planted dune vegetation. Three forest guardians — Bengalata Raut, Chhabilata Kalia, and Rabi Bhuyan — were honoured for their long-standing role in protecting local forests.

Experts described the Tandahar model as an example of nature-based, community-led coastal protection that strengthens both ecology and livelihoods.