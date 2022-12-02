Bhubaneswar: Projects approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for urban infrastructure development last year need to be completed by March 2023, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department principal secretary G Mathivathanan told the officials during a review meeting on the state’s flagship scheme Mukhyamantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan (MUKTA) here Friday.

The meeting focused on preparation of ward-wise Annual Action Plan under MUKTA for 2023-24 across 115 ULBS for provision of basic amenities. ULB officials were appraised on guiding principles for preparation of demand-driven action plans in a participatory ap- proach involving all stakeholders. They were reminded that focus should be given to creation of ward- wise basic amenities in a satura- tion mode across all 2,055 wards of 115 ULBS of the state. ULB-wise action plans will be approved by the Chief Minister before being exe- cuted. “All the projects approved by the CM for urban infrastructure de- velopment last year need to be com- pleted by March 2023. Release of timely payments to MSGS/SDA and wage seekers is of paramount importance as it would form at strong base for sustainable part- nership model between CBO and the department,” the participants were told.

“Action plans for 2023-24 are to be sent to the department in the pre- scribed format by December 15 2022. The action plan should be de- mand-driven and need to include low-cost, technically feasible, sustainable and labor oriented works. Land Clearance must be ensured before preparation of plan and estimates of the proposed projects,” Mathhi Vathanan advised.

Vathanan instructed that 2,055 Open Air Gyms and 2,055 Child Play Stations should be set up across 115 ULBS, with every ward of the ULBS having at least one Open Air Gym and one Child Play Station.

All the projects under MUKTA are going to be implemented with involvement of Mission Shakti Groups (MSGs) and Slum Dweller Associations (SDA) Implementing agencies. as

Capacity building and knowledge transfer to MSGS/SDA on projects assigned under MUKTA will be taken up by a team of professionals at the ULB and state level.