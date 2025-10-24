Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the CPI(M) Friday extended its support to Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi for the November 11 bypoll in Nuapada assembly seat.

The Left party gave a call for defeating those indulging in politics over religion and creating division among communities.

The CPI(M) said the bypoll is not merely a contest between candidates, but in essence, it is a referendum on the future of the Constitution, secularism, and the democratic rights of all communities.

Therefore, the CPI(M) Odisha state committee calls upon the people of Nuapada, all democratic and secular forces, workers, peasants, youth, women, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, and all conscious citizens, to unite and vote for the Congress candidate to isolate and defeat the communal and Hindutva politics of the BJP. Politically, this by-election holds great significance, the party’s state unit secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahy said in a statement.

Under the double-engine BJP government, Odisha has witnessed a rise in communal violence, social hatred, atrocities on Dalits, displacement of Adivasis, and crimes against women, Panigrahy alleged.

He accused the BJP and its allied organisations of trying to disrupt the social harmony and unity of the people to further their political agenda.

The CPI(M) believes it is imperative to defeat these forces and protect communal harmony and democratic rights, he said.

In just sixteen months of governance, the BJP has already forgotten its election promises. The key issues before the people of Nuapada are employment, livelihood, healthcare, education, price control, and social justice, he added.

This by-election must send out a clear message in favour of democratic and secular politics in Odisha, Panigrahy added.