New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday declared a list of 17 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, including eight seats in Odisha.

The grand old party has fielded Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Katihar respectively and its Andhra Pradesh unit chief YS Sharmila from Kadapa.

The party also fielded former Union Minister MM Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada.

Apart from Odisha, the Congress released its list of candidates for three other states including five seats in Andhra Pradesh, three in Bihar and one in West Bengal.

In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur.

With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far is 228.

However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli continues.

Here is the list of eight candidates announced by Congress for Lok Sabha polls in Odisha:

Bargarh – Sanjay Bhoi Bolangir- Manoj Mishra Sundargarh – Janardan Dehury Berhampur- Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik Koraput- Saptagiri Ulaka Kalahandi – Draupadi Majhi Nabarangpur – Bhujabal Majhi Kandhamal- Amir Chand Nayak

PNN & Agencies