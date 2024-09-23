Bhubaneswar: The opposition Congress Monday demanded a judicial investigation led by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the allegations of assault of the Army officer, his fiancée in police custody.

A Congress delegation led by its former women’s wing president Sashmita Behera submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to Governor Raghubar Das regarding it.

The BJP government in the state has ordered a judicial inquiry led by retired high court judge Chittaranjan Das into the allegations.

In the memorandum, the party said the conduct of the police was absolutely “disgraceful” and the incident has shamed the entire state.

“The police, whose duty is to protect, have become the perpetrators, and the whole state hangs its head in shame at such behaviour. If this is how the police treat the fiancée of a high-ranking army officer, what hope is there for ordinary women in Odisha regarding their safety?” it said.

The party urged the President to set up a judicial inquiry, headed by a sitting SC judge, to ensure that justice is delivered.

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Women’s Association has announced a state-wide demonstration Tuesday, demanding the arrest of the police officers involved in the alleged torture of the Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancée in the Bharatpur police station.

PTI