New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Congress has decided to do the daily press briefing via video conferencing and journalists, who want to join, can do it via a video link provided by the party.

The statement issued by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “From 29th March onwards AICC will be holding daily Press Conference at 13.00 p.m. IST via video conferencing, keeping in view the lockdown, social distancing protocol & safety of everyone from the coronavirus”.

“A link few hours prior to the press conference containing the link connecting you to the video conference. You will have to simply click on the link to join the press conference, “said the Congress statement.

The party has provided guidelines to join in the press conference: ‘To keep laptops/I-pads/tablets/ phones with camera & internet ready and in case it asks for a password please check your WhatsApp inbox/email, it will contain the password. For smoother connectivity, you are advised to download Zoom Cloud Meeting App.’

‘All are advised to mute your Microphones while the designated Spokesperson is addressing the media. Once the suo moto is over you can individually ask questions after unmuting the microphone.’

PNN