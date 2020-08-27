Mumbai: A team of Mumbai police reached the residence of actress Rhea Chakraborty and escorted his father out for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate here Thursday. Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Police took her father Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning in Santacruz.

The police team reached Chakraborty’s house as per a request made by the ED, officials said.

“The ED requested the Mumbai police to reach their house and escort Rhea’s father Indrajit out as it wants to question him,” said a police official.

“Accordingly, some police personnel reached their residence in the afternoon. They took her father along for a questioning by the central agency,” he added. However, he did not specify whether Rhea’s father was taken to the ED office in south Mumbai or some other location.

Earlier in the day, Rhea said in a social media post that there was a threat to her and her family’s life. She requested the Mumbai police for protection. She took to Instagram and shared a video. In the video it is seen her father is being hounded by the media.

The ED is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput and has questioned Rhea twice earlier. It has obtained ‘deleted WhatsApp messages’ after forensic examination of her phone.

Rajput was found hanging June 14 at his flat Bandra 14. His father father had lodged a complaint against Rhea and others. In the complaint he accused them of abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer of probe into the FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna, to the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest here for questioning by the CBI, a police official said.