Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 570 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 12,526.

The death toll in the state reached 61 with five additional deaths, said the Health and Family Welfare department.

Regret to inform the demise of 5 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals. 1. A 70-year old Male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 11, 2020

Out of the 570 new cases, 384 were reported from quarantine centres while 186 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 11 new cases, Balasore three, Bhadrak two, Boudh three, Cuttack 46, Gajapati 25, Ganjam 218, Jagatsinghpur 16, Jajpur 40, Jharsuguda 31, Kendrapada six, Keonjhar 14, Khurda 37, Koraput 11, Mayurbhanj ten, Nayagarh 37, Puri 15, Sambalpur one and Sundargarh.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,475.

PNN