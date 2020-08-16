Bhubaneswar: The capital city Sunday reported 170 fresh COVID-19 cases under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, BMC said.

With this, the city’s tally has gone up to 5,289.

Of them, while 92 cases were reported from quarantine centres, the remaining 78 cases contracted the virus locally.

Meanwhile, 184 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said.

It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

With the fresh addition of cases and recoveries, the total number of active cases and recoveries in Bhubaneswar now stands at 1,823 and 3,435 respectively.

Notably, the state Sunday reported 2,924 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 60,050.

Of them, 40,727 patients have recovered from the disease and 18,927 patients are still undergoing treatment.

With 10 fresh deaths reported Sunday, so far 343 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 and 53 due to reasons other than COVID-19.

