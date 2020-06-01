Washington: The total number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 371,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,165,181, while the death toll increased to 371,995, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,789,364 confirmed cases and 104,358 deaths, the US accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile in terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 514,849 infections.

This was followed by Russia (405,843), the UK (276,156), Spain (239,479), Italy (232,997), India (190,609), France (189,009), Germany (183,410), Peru (164,476), Turkey (163,942), and Iran (151,466), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,571 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,415), Brazil (29,314), France (28,805) and Spain (27,127).

IANS