Malkangiri: Amid disturbing COVID-19 related pictures flooding TV screens and social media platforms, a piece of good news emerged from Malkangiri district Sunday. A COVID-19 infected woman gave birth to a healthy boy at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here.

Since the news emerged Monday about the Covid-infected woman giving birth to a healthy boy, locals and family members have heaped praise on the doctors and staff of the hospital.

The pregnant woman from Podaghat village under Khairaput block in Malkangiri district had tested positive five days ago. Yes, her family members were worried about her and her pregnancy, but they got her admitted to the Covid ward of the DHH here.

The woman went developed labour pains Sunday. Even though she and her family members were under tremendous mental duress, doctors and other hospital staff saw to it that the delivery went of smoothly. District COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Krushna Chnadra Mohapatra and a team led by Dr Anupama Mahana conducted the delivery.

According to information available, the newborn has been kept away from his mother. It will continue till the woman tests negative.

