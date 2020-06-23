Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. All the deceased were from Cuttack district, said the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of the two fresh cases, one is a 71-year-old male who had medical comorbidities like diabetes, infected diabetic-foot and chronic kidney disease and the other one is a 53-year-old male, who had also been suffering from diabetes.

An 80-year-old male COVID-19 patient from Cuttack also died not due to coronavirus but due to intestinal obstruction with sepsis and multi organ dysfunction syndrome.

With this, the COVID-19 toll in the state has gone up to 17. The number of patients who died due to other health complications has increased to 7.

Notably, 167 more persons tested positive for the deadly coronavirus Tuesday, taking the tally in the state to 5,470. While 1,583 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals, 3863 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

