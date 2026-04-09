Bhubaneswar: Leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU) staged a protest Wednesday, alleging a severe crisis in the supply of government-run LPG cylinders and accusing authorities of failing to address consumer hardship.

Addressing the demonstration, CPI state Assistant Secretary Jayanta Das claimed that despite assurances from the Centre and the state government of no shortage, consumers are unable to obtain cooking gas even 24 days after booking.

“The situation has worsened amid global uncertainties linked to tensions in the Middle East,” he added.

Protesters highlighted the unavailability of 5-kg cylinders in the open market, which they said are widely used by roadside vendors, students and migrant labourers living in rented accommodations.

According to them, the state government’s requirement of permanent residence certificates, income certificates and identity proof to obtain smaller cylinders has complicated access.

“Students should focus on studies, not stand in long queues for gas,” the leaders said.

The CPI and BKMU further alleged that shortcomings in the public distribution system are encouraging black marketing, claiming that consumers are being exploited.

They demanded immediate steps to streamline LPG distribution and ensure the availability of 5-kg cylinders without procedural hurdles.

Meanwhile, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Wednesday asserted there is no LPG shortage in the state and announced that 5 kg cylinders will be made available at petrol pumps to improve access and curb black marketing.

He said the government has streamlined distribution of small “Chhotu” cylinders, especially for students, migrant workers and small households.

Authorised petrol pumps and LPG distributors will sell 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, allowing purchase or exchange with valid ID without requiring local address proof.