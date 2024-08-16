Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday accused the opposition CPI(M) and the BJP of orchestrating vandalism at RG Kar hospital and attempting to obscure the truth behind the rape and murder of a woman doctor by spreading fake news on social media.

Reiterating her demand for capital punishment for the culprits involved in the crime, Banerjee commended the Kolkata Police for their investigation, which was later transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

She also urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to resolve the case by Sunday and demanded that the culprits be hanged.

“We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are spreading lies to mislead people. Attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. We condemn these activities. We want the culprits to be punished,” she said while addressing a rally.

Banerjee led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina Crossing in Kolkata on Friday, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.

“The nexus between the Left and BJP should be exposed. The CPI(M) and the BJP are behind the vandalism of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They vandalized the hospital to destroy evidence of the ghastly crime,” she said.

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the state-run health facility August 9.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

A group of people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor there and demanding security at their workplace.

