Bolangir: Continuing their drive against the middlemen and brokers, police arrested four persons on charges of collecting money from people at the regional transport office (RTO) here Friday. The accused have been identified as Masicharan Barik, Rudrapratap Sathpathy, Bajrang Bhoi, and Apurva Parida.

Sources said, Bolangir Town police personnel visited the RTO office disguised as ordinary people and queued up as if they had some issues to attend to. It was then the brokers approached them and promised to get their jobs done if they were paid. During discussions, police revealed their real identity and arrested the brokers. They also seized two motorcycles, three mobile phones, and Rs 3,300 from their possession.

A case has also been registered. Further investigation is underway.

PNN