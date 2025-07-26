Bhubaneswar: The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has raised serious concerns over the blanket exemption granted to nearly all coal-fired power plants in the state from installing Flue Gas Desulfurisation (FGD) systems — a critical technology designed to reduce Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), particulate matter, and mercury emissions. Under the revised emission norms notified by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in July 2025, Category C power plants — which include 16 of Odisha’s 19 thermal power units (totaling 8,290 MW) — are completely exempted from installing FGDs.

The remaining three units (1,050 MW) classified as Category B, will be considered for exemption on case-by case basis. None of the state’s coal-fired plants fall under Category ‘A’ which still has a compliance deadline for pollution control. “This decision effectively allows 100 per cent of Odisha’s coal power capacity to operate without SO2 control equipment,” said CREA analyst Manoj Kumar. It’s a major rollback of India’s air pollution commitments and a threat to public health, he added.