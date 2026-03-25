Bhubaneswar: Leading real estate developers in Odisha, under the aegis of CREDAI Odisha, have urged the state government to initiate immediate reforms in the existing land conversion framework, citing that the decades-old system is causing project delays, escalating costs and slowing urban development.

President of CREDAI Odisha and CREDAI National Vice President Swadesh Kumar Routray noted that while progressive states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have adopted simplified, automated land conversion processes, Odisha continues to follow a complex, multi-layered permission-based system.

“In states like Maharashtra, land conversion is treated as an automatic process during building plan approvals, eliminating the need for separate permissions.

However, in Odisha, developers still have to navigate multiple authorities, lengthy scrutiny procedures and inconsistent interpretations,” Routray said.

He further said that the current system remains heavily dependent on multiple approvals and verification processes, unlike the modern self-certification models adopted elsewhere, leading to project delays, increased uncertainty in land records and regulatory compliance challenges.

“Streamlining the land conversion process will significantly boost investor confidence, shorten project timelines and support sustainable urban development in Odisha,” Routray added.