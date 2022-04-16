Nischintakoili: On the second day of the three-day remand, police Friday took prime accused Shiva Sahu to the crime spot at Kusupur under Mahanga police limits of Cuttack where the crime scene was recreated.

Shiva demonstrated the devilish act before the police and narrated the manner in which he wiped out his elder brother’s entire family. He was taken to Kusupur amid tight security. A police official said the crime scene was recreated in the presence of sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and Mahanga police station IIC.

It is pertinent to mention here that Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Salipur had allowed the Mahanga police to take Shiva on a three-day remand. However, the crime scene recreation was postponed Thursday due to Shiva’s illness.

Worth mentioning, Shiva had murdered five members of his elder brother’s family April 11 (Monday) night over some property disputes and then surrendered before Balichandrapur police in Jajpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Alekha Sahu, his wife Rashmita Prusty, daughter Payal, elder son Guddu and younger son Ishi.

According to a source, the brutal killing was fallout of the decade-old feud that ended in murders.

Shiva’s wife has claimed that her husband’s elder brother had been torturing them for the last 12 years.

“A scuffle erupted after my husband asked his elder brother for keys of the house. Later, the elder brother and his family attacked my husband and severely beat him up. Things took an ugly turn when, in a fit of rage, he retaliated and killed all of them,” the woman stated while bursting into tears.

“During the murder spree, I was locked up by my husband in a room. No other person was involved in the murder except him. He unlocked the door and threatened to kill me if I didn’t leave the place soon after the crime was committed,” Sunita added.

On the other hand, in-laws of the deceased have demanded the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).