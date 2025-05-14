Bijapur: Security forces are undertaking “relentless and ruthless” operations to ensure that Naxalism is eliminated by March 31, 2026, Director General Central Reserve Police Force GP Singh said Wednesday.

Singh said the anti-Naxal operation, which started in 2014, has been intensified and made more focused since 2019, with central paramilitary forces working “shoulder to shoulder” with state police with a commitment to stamp out Naxalism.

Highlighting the effects of the operations on the ground, he said that in 2014, the number of the most Naxal-affected districts was 35, which has reduced to six in 2025 so far, while the number of Naxal-affected districts has come down from 126 to 18 during the period.

“The number of violent incidents in 2014 was 1,080, which has come down to 374 in 2024. The number of security personnel killed in Naxal violence in 2014 was 287, which has dipped to 19 in 2024. The number of Naxals eliminated during the period has reached 2089,” he said.

As many as 928 Naxals have surrendered before security forces in 2024, while another 718 Maoists have surrendered so far this year, he said.

Security forces have been trying to drive out Naxals from their hideouts and “fill the vacuum”. In such areas, 320 new security camps have been established so far, besides 68 night landing helipads.

“We are committed to eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, through relentless and ruthless operations,” he said.

