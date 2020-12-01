Bhubaneswar: In the wake of issuance of unlock guidelines and increasing passenger demand after significant fall in COVID-19 cases, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Monday, stated that it would resume Mo Bus operations on all the routes except one.

Taking it to Twitter, the CRUT said that the much-needed city buses will start ferrying passengers on its designated routes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri after Kartik Purnima. While services will be operational on all routes, Route No 29 (Kalinga Nagar to Sai Temple) will be resumed later.

“This is the first time we will be resuming operations on all our routes. This has been done as we have observed increased passenger movement in the city following resumption of most of commercial activities in the city. Route No 29 will see operations later as certain road work is going in the route,” an official at CRUT said.

CRUT which had been operational in the city with 200 buses was registering ridership of about 1 lakh per day. However, post lockdown Mo Bus became operational only September 1 with 66 buses on seven routes. However, post lockdown the services will resume on 22 routes with 144 buses.

PNN