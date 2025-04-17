Bhubaneswar: CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) celebrated its 62nd Foundation Day with a series of commemorative events and a visionary lecture on leveraging science and technology for national development, here Wednesday.

Founded April 13, 1964, as the Regional Research Laboratory (RRL), the institute has played a key role in advancing India’s capabilities in minerals and materials research. It was renamed CSIR-IMMT in 2007 to reflect its focused national mission. April 13 being a public holiday this year, the celebration was marked Wednesday.

Inaugurating the programme, CSIR-IMMT director Ramanuj Narayan reflected on the institute’s six-decade-long journey and its growing contributions to sustainable technological solutions. Over the years, CSIR-IMMT has become a cornerstone of scientific excellence.

We continue to innovate, evolve, and strengthen our impact in the minerals and materials sector,” Narayan said in his welcome address. Former director general of CSIR and DSIR secretary Sekhar C Mande delivered the Foundation Day lecture titled ‘S&T Road Map for Making of Viksit Bharat’.

Mande stressed the importance of integrating traditional knowledge systems with modern science and fostering innovation to make India a developed nation.

PNN