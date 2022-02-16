New Delhi: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli feels that Chennai Super Kings will miss the camaraderie between former India skipper MS Dhoni and prolific batter Suresh Raina.

Raina, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, went unsold in the IPL auction (on both days) for the first time in the history of the mega event.

“Suresh Raina #chinnathala who played for Chennai and has been a prolific scorer goes unsold at IPL. We will miss him at the league and he deserves to get a good farewell. IPL will surely miss the camaraderie between Dhoni and Raina. Great friendships should remain intact. #thala and #chinnathala irreplaceable for Chennai,” Kambli wrote on Koo.

Raina has scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31. He also registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanath Monday said, “Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have so that’s one of the reasons why we thought he may not fit into this team.”