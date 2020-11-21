Cumin is one of the key ingredients in Indian cuisine. But do you know that cumin can also be used as a cosmetic?

A scrub made from cumin can clean your face. So let’s learn how to make cumin scrub which can clean the skin easily and save your parlor money too.

The antibacterial and antioxidant properties present in cumin always keep the skin youthful. It also has medicinal properties. It does not allow ageing marks to appear on your skin. It contains many vitamins and minerals which help in achieving glowing skin.

Cumin scrub method

Mix two teaspoons cumin, half a cup of sugar, tbsp honey, three to four drops of almond oil and twenty drops of tea tree oil. Combine all these things in a bowl. Mix sugar with cumin seeds. Then fill it in a glass and keep it. This scrub prepared from cumin is very beneficial for the skin. To remove tanning of the skin, grind cumin seeds and add curd to it. Then mix rose water and apply it on the skin.

Face shine

Add turmeric powder and honey to cumin powder, this will improve the fairness of your face.

Facial wrinkles

Cumin is also used to keep wrinkles away from the face. For this, mix cumin seeds with gram flour and raw milk and apply it on the face. Applying this paste on the face removes wrinkles. So next time you plan to go to a beauty parlor, use this face pack once. This will definitely improve the skin.