Bhubaneswar: The PhD Scholar at Central University of Odisha (CUO) Ayusmita Naik was felicitated by Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University here recently. She was facilitated along with other researchers in a special programme “Odisha@100… Sambhabanara Satabdi” organised by the Ame Odia Foundation on Utkal Divas. Ayusmita, who is a student of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, made outstanding contribution by researching two new species of Megascolex earthworms, namely M Jeyporeghatiansis and M Quadripappliatus. They were recently discovered from Koraput in northern Eastern Ghats.

The first species was discovered from the Jeypore Ghati area and the other one was from Rani Duduma area of Koraput. These two species are new to the world of science. This research was carried out under the supervision of SK Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources. University VC Chakradhar Tripathi expressed his happiness at the news of this felicitation and once again congratulated the researchers.