Cuttack: His selfless service to society has brought him laurels not only from within the state but also from abroad. Abhishek Sahoo, 12, has made into the World Book of Records for distributing a record 10,000 cold water bottles to police as well as traffic personnel within 38 days of Cyclone Fani hitting Odisha May 3.

A resident of Bikash Nagar in Badambadi area here and son of Alok Ranjan Sahoo, Abhishek got himself enlisted in World Book of Records February 26, 2020.

A Class VII student of SCB Medical Public School in the Silver City here, Abhishek is a good drummer for which he has earned accolades from far and wide.

“He takes part in several cultural programmes in the Millennium City and spends his earnings donating dress and food stuffs to the needy,” said a Bikash Nagar local, adding that Abhishek also takes good interest in hosting plantation drives in and around Badambadi.

The schoolboy has been felicitated by the twin city Commissionerate Police and several social outfits for his contribution towards the society.

World Book of Records – London is an international organisation that catalogues and verifies number of world records across the globe with authentic certification.