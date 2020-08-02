Cuttack: 55 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Cuttack city over the past 24 hours, the CMC informed in a tweet.

While two of them were institutional quarantine cases, 47 were home quatantine cases and the remaining six contacted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 122 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 55 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 33 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/6Ll9Q49CXJ — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 2, 2020

“Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway,” CMC said.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 1004 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 511 have recovered. There are 483 active cases and 10 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Meanwhile Odisha reported as many as 1,434 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state to 34,913 while the death toll rose to 197 with 10 more fatalities.

PNN/Agencies