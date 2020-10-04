Cuttack: As many as 147 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Sunday.

While 38 of them were home quarantine cases, 43 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 66 were local contact ones.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 12,724 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 10,563 have recovered. There are 2,107 active cases and 54 persons have succumbed to the disease.

As many as 3,326 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,32,713, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 3,326 infections, 1,945 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,381 were local cases.

Meanwhile, 15 patients died due to the infection Sunday.

