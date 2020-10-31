Cuttack: As many as 64 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Saturday.

While 15 of them were home quarantine cases, 18 were from institutional quarantine centres and the remaining 31 were local contact ones.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 126 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 64 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 57 recoveries (30th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/Lodo7dPxQx — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 31, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 14,839 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack out of which 13,952 have recovered. There are 819 active cases and 68 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,90,116 with the detection of 1,470 new cases, while 12 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,320. Of the fresh infections detected in all the 30 districts, 853 were reported from different quarantine centres, the remaining being local contact cases.

The state Friday tested 47,750 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 45.55 lakh.