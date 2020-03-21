Cuttack: Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe, Cuttack’s iconic Barabati Stadium has also beefed up its preparation to fight against the deadly disease, said Abhijit Pal, Secretary of Odisha Olympic Association (OOC).

The district administration and the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) have expressed concern over the situation and requested a total of 41 rooms from OOC.

“In addition to Coroporate Box and AC Box in the gallery, the Sachin Tendulkar Indoor Hall will also be converted into isolation wards. Around 200 beds will be made available,” said Pal to OrissaPOST.

“We are ready for this,” he added.

Odisha has so far reported only two positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

