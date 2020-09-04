Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Friday arrested deputy director of Factories and Boilers Directorate Ramesh Chandra Behera on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Vigilance sleuths had conducted raids on houses of Behera Thursday morning.

Acting on allegations against the official, separate teams of the anti-corruption wing had conducted simultaneous raids on his residential house located at Vipul Gardens in Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar; the house of a relative at Pilgrim Road in Cuttack; ancestral house at native place in Pampalo village in Jajpur district; one plot located at CDA area in Cuttack with a room on it; offices at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack including a residential house located in Puducherry.

The raids were conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by Vigilance special judge Bhubaneswar.

Notably, allegations against Behera also suggested that he had availed 70 foreign trips along with his family. The Vigilance officials examined his bank passbooks, land records and other important documents during the raids.

PNN