Mumbai: Singing sensations Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar have collaborated with each other on a new song, titled Tere Naal.

It is a song about two people who want to be together but are forced to stay apart due to circumstances beyond their control.

“This is my first collaboration with Darshan and I do feel our voices work together very well. Darshan has also done an amazing job on the composition, keeping my vocal texture and tone in mind, which is a huge plus.

“This is a collaboration both our fans have been asking for, they’ve wanted us to work together for the longest time and it’s finally happened. I have a very positive feeling about this beautiful number,” Tulsi said.

Speaking of the track, Darshan said that he will remember Tere Naal for the rest of his life.

“It was amazing working on this song and it will be something I will remember for the rest of my life. While, one would expect there to be delays because of the current situation, I have to give credit to Tulsi because she recorded and shot it amazingly within a limited time frame.

“This is an actual collaboration where Tulsi and I were involved at every stage and worked really hard on every aspect, right from its creation to its final output,” Darshan shared.

Tere Naal, which is presented by T-Series, will be out soon. It is written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.