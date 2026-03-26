Malkangiri: Normal life was affected in Malkangiri district Wednesday due to a 12-hour bandh called by the Congress over various issues, including those pertaining to paddy procurement and LPG supply constraint.

Commercial establishments, educational institutions and many offices remained closed due to the bandh, which commenced at 6 am. Vehicular movement was also disrupted in the southern Odisha district as the Congress workers staged road blockades at multiple locations, including a state highway.

However, emergency services were permitted to operate, police said. The Congress members demanded immediate procurement of paddy from farmers at the mandis. “As the government has almost stopped procuring paddy from the farmers, they are facing hardship at the mandis,” Congress leader Gobind Patra said. Due to unseasonal rainfall, harvested paddy has suffered damage. So, the government should provide them with compensation, he said. Padma Ranjan Pangi, another Congress leader of the district, said the people of Malkangiri are facing shortages of LPG cylinders, petrol and diesel. The government should ensure an adequate supply of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders, he said. “If the government fails to procure paddy from farmers by this month- end, we will stage a protest before the office of the District Collector here,” a protesting Congress leader said.