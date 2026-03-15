Malkangiri: A Maoist leader has rejected the government’s call for Left-wing insurgents to surrender by March 31 and join the mainstream, asserting that the armed struggle will continue.

In a press statement, Maoist divisional secretary Ranita said the organisation would not accept the government’s proposal and would continue its fight. She said the sacrifices of fellow cadres would not be allowed to go in vain.

The government had earlier urged Maoists to give up violence and return to the mainstream by March 31, promising favourable rehabilitation measures for those who surrender within the stipulated deadline. In recent weeks, several Maoists have reportedly come out of the forests and surrendered to security forces.

However, Ranita rejected the appeal in her statement and said the organisation would not lay down arms. She claimed that the group would continue its activities and warned of consequences for those attempting to stop them.

She also criticised Maoists who have surrendered, describing them as weak, and said the group would directly confront both the government and former cadres who have laid down arms.

The statement has sparked fresh discussions among locals, with many expressing doubts over the possibility of the region becoming Maoist-free by the March 31 deadline. Observers say confrontations between security forces and Maoists may continue in the coming days.