Bhubaneswar: Amid pandemonium in Odisha Legislative Assembly, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra Wednesday again wrote a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his intervention to restore normalcy in the House.

The CLP leader appealed Naveen Patnaik to call an all-party meeting to restore normalcy in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister should assure that no farmer suffers during the ongoing Kharif paddy procurement process, Mishra emphasised in his letter.

“As the leader of the Assembly, it is your responsibility to intervene for smooth functioning of the House. Attempts by the Speaker to bring the House to order have failed. In a democracy, ruling party is not supposed to create pandemonium in the House demanding action against a member of Opposition party. If Speaker feels that the member has committed breach of privilege, action can be taken against him as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly,” the worried Congress leader wrote.

“Rampant corruption in procurement of paddy and dissatisfaction among the farmers are being reported by media frequently. When the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on behalf of the state government has already assured in the House to purchase paddy from genuine farmers, Minister In-charge of Food Supplies and Cooperation should not make confusing remarks contrasting the statement made by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs,” Mishra further said.

Notably, no transactions have been carried out since the House assembled March 12 for the second phase of the Budget Session. Proceeding in the Assembly has been stalled by ruling BJD and opposition BJP and Congress for several days who have been protesting in the Well of the House over suicide attempt by a BJP MLA in the House and paddy procurement issues respectively.

PNN