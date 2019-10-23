Barang: The body of a 35-year-old man, who had jumped into Kathajodi river from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge here Tuesday, was fished out Wednesday, a police official said.

A joint team of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services personnel recovered the body of Debabrata Majhi, a resident of Talasabar Sahi under Mancheswar police limits, after around 16 hours of a frantic search, said a source.

The incident took place around 6pm Tuesday when Debabrata, along with his brother, was on way home on a motorcycle (OD-02-Q-4582).

“He (Debabrata) parked the motorbike on the bridge and jumped into the river after placing his helmet and cellphone on the bike. Debabrata was suffering from some mental illness,” said a family source.

On being informed, Barang inspector in-charge (IIC) Sashikanta Rout reached the spot and roped in ODRAF and Fire Services personnel to start the search operation.

It was around 10am Wednesday when the body was recovered, a Barang police official said, adding that a case (11/19) of unnatural death has been registered in this connection and the body was sent for autopsy to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Notably, Debabrata Mohapatra of Niali’s Karanja had jumped into Kathajodi river from a bridge near Gopalpur reportedly over some domestic issues October 9. Mohapatra’s body was recovered from the river a few days ago.