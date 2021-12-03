Bhubaneswar: Debasish Sahoo emerged champion in the AITA under-16 Super Series tennis tournament which concluded Friday at Ahmedabad. The student of Farhan Ali Tennis Academy in this city defeated Bharat Phulwaria of Rajasthan 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

In the final, Debasish was always the dominant player except in the second set. He lost the second set as he committed a number of unforced errors. However, he came back strongly in the third set to blow his opponent away.

A few days back, Debasish had also won the double crown in the under-18 category in another tournament at Ahmedabad. In the singles final he beat Omar Rehan Sumar of Maharashtra 6-2, 6-4. He then combined with Smit Patel of Gujarat to win the doubles title also.