Khandapada: Village landscapes have transformed dramatically over the years. Dusty trails have given way to concrete roads, and traditional thatched-roof homes have largely disappeared, replaced by modern structures. Amidst these swift changes, house sparrows, which were earlier a familiar presence, have now dwindled in numbers.

In earlier times, these grey-feathered small birds thrived in rural settings, nesting in the crevices of thatched roofs or nearby shrubs. Known for their industrious nature, they gathered twigs to craft nests, laying two to three eggs per clutch. Beyond their charm, sparrows played a vital role in maintaining ecological harmony. Their lively chirps once filled village courtyards, and watching them dust-bathe or peck at grains was a common joy.

Today, however, their presence has significantly declined due to habitat loss, decreasing food sources, and rising pollution. The shift from rustic homes to urban-style buildings has stripped them of nesting sites, while modern human habits have further strained their survival. The bond between humans and wildlife is a cornerstone of nature, yet growing interference has endangered numerous species, including the house sparrows. Where empathy for animals once prevailed, deforestation and urban sprawl now dominate, leaving many creatures without homes. Climate change, heavy pesticide use in farming, and electromagnetic waves from mobile towers have compounded the problem, driving away not just sparrows but also cuckoos, beneficial insects, and other birds whose calls once echoed through villages.

House sparrows are more than nostalgic relics—they support agriculture by eating pests and safeguarding crops. Their group dust-bathing was once a quirky predictor of rain, and their presence in homes was seen as a sign of good fortune. But with thatched roofs gone and green spaces shrinking, their survival hangs in the balance. Pesticides have slashed their food supply, while vehicle-related air and noise pollution have added to their woes. Without swift action, these birds may soon exist only in storybooks. Globally, efforts to save house sparrows are gaining traction.

In 2010, Mohammed Dilawar, a bird conservationist from Nashik, Maharashtra, launched ‘World Sparrow Day’, celebrated March 20 every year. Closer to home in Khandapada, Aditya Kumar Das, an engineer with TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), has been championing sparrow conservation since 2017 through his ‘Green Earth’ initiative. He spreads awareness across Nayagarh district villages and installs clay and wooden artificial nests to encourage breeding.

Meanwhile, retired teacher and environmentalist Antaryami Sahu has been planting date palms, fan palms, and other trees along roadsides, forests, and embankments to create bird-friendly habitats. Though government and private groups often prioritise exotic species, advocates argue that house sparrows deserve equal focus. As urbanisation accelerates and biodiversity falters, protecting these small yet vital birds demands urgent, collective action.