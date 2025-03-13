New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Holi with the children of Rohini’s Asha Kiran Shelter Home Thursday, spreading festive cheer and extending greetings to the residents.

Amid joyous celebrations, CM Gupta applied gulal and interacted with the children.

Speaking to reporters, she expressed her delight, stating, “Today, I celebrated Holi with the children of Asha Kiran, and it felt wonderful. The children were very happy.”

During her visit, the Chief Minister also took stock of the living conditions at the shelter home.

“I wanted to understand how they are living here and identify any shortcomings in the system. I have noted the areas that need improvement and have informed the concerned authorities to address them,” she said.

Emphasising her commitment to welfare, she added, “While today’s visit was planned, next time, I will come unannounced, and I expect things to remain as well-maintained as they appeared today.”

CM Gupta personally interacted with the children and observed their well-being.

“Although they were not in a position to share much about themselves, I could still see a sense of peace on their faces. I will continue to keep this under observation and make regular visits,” she stated.

She also directed authorities to provide special care arrangements for the specially-abled children, including improvements in park facilities. Additionally, she instructed officials to increase the shelter home’s occupancy to accommodate more children in need.

Extending her Holi greetings to Delhiites, CM Gupta urged citizens to celebrate responsibly.

“I extend my heartfelt Holi greetings to all Delhi residents. May this Holi be safe, and let’s avoid wasting water by playing with natural colours. Keeping Delhi beautiful and clean is our shared responsibility. I believe we should celebrate Holi safely while conserving water and using natural colours,” she said.

IANS