Delhi: A Delhi metro viral video has taken social media by storm, showing a man catching two women “red-handed” for an alleged theft inside the metro premises.

In the viral video, a man is seen accusing two women of stealing and forcefully escorting them from the underground metro area to hand them over to the police. One of the women can be heard crying and repeatedly asking, “What have I done?” as they are taken upstairs.

Once outside, the man and the police officer lead them to a CCTV control room, where police begin verifying his claims. The women, now visibly shaken, are seen sitting quietly in a corner as the officers check the surveillance footage. However, the video ends before confirming whether the women were actually involved in a theft.

The video has gained significant attention on the IndianRailways subreddit, receiving over 3,000 upvotes and more than 90 comments.

One user commented, “The way she starts playing the victim card when caught is next level..” Meanwhile, another wrote, “The guy did good by handing over the lady to cops.”

Watch the viral video here:



PNN