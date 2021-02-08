Bhubaneswar: For timely compliance of Orissa High Court orders, now the Registry of the court will directly send its orders to the departments concerned through e-mail and WhatsApp.

Therefore, the Law department has asked administrative departments to appoint nodal officer(s) for direct communication of court orders and instructions.

“A nodal officer or more than one nodal officer may be earmarked for every department and a list thereof be furnished to his (Advocate General) office along with their e-mail id and WhatsApp numbers to enable communication of orders directly by the High Court”, Law secretary Sashikanta Mishra wrote to all departments, Monday.

A few days ago, in a letter to Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, the Advocate General Ashok K Parija had said the Registry of Orissa HC has agreed to communicate the orders directly to the nodal officers of the departments.

Many a times, due to lack of communication on time or proper follow-up, the government failed to comply with court orders, facing criticism of the High Court. Therefore, the new system was adopted so that there will be no gap in communication of court orders to the respective departments, sources said.