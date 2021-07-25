Chhatrapur: Three school headmasters had to face the music for negligence of duty and breaking official guidelines in Chhatrapur in Ganjam. They were served show cause notices. Salaries of a headmaster and other teachers of his school have been stopped.

According to reports, the three teachers were absent in their schools while the Collector, the district education officer and officials of the district and block administration visited the schools.

The teachers who were served show cause notices are the headmaster-in-charge of Udaynath High school (Hinjili block), the headmaster-in-charge of BNS Bidyapeetha at Sasanagaon and the headmaster of Sheragada MG High school.

According to reports, under the school transformation programme, 133 schools in the district have been equipped with smart classes.

5T Secretary VK Pandian has been monitoring implementation of the scheme and in constant touch with the headmasters, teachers, students, members of school management committees.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange is also taking stock of the scheme at regular intervals.

Ganjam DEO and officials of the district and block administration had visited the Udayanath High School July 16 to take stock of YouTube classes. All staff had earlier been asked to be present at the programme.

The officers came to know that most of the teachers had not formed Whatsapp groups for YouTube classes. Besides, a clerk of the school was receiving his salaries even though he was not attending the school. The clerk stayed at home and made statements of teachers’ salaries without the knowledge of the junior clerk.

The officials had also visited the two other schools a few days ago and found two teachers playing truant.

It was alleged that some headmasters were found to be neglecting to monitor YouTube classes, make home visit of the students and prepare worksheets.

