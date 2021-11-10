A desi dad has been winning millions of hearts for his thoughtful gesture to his little daughter who is down with dengue on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Netizens cannot keep calm seeing the father-daughter love.

Love has been pouring from all quarters for the little girl and her father. The heart-wrenching story of the man has now been going viral on social media platforms.

Diwali celebrations went on in full swing all across the country and even outside this week, with people marking the festival of lights with much fervour.

However, there were also households that could not celebrate the festivities due to some or the other reasons and this particular family was one of them. Same was the story for a desi dad Rahul Verma.

But, Verma decided to show his love for Diwali and his little daughter in a unique way. Even though his daughter, down with dengue, was admitted to a hospital, he decided to bring merriment into the claustrophobic hospital room.

Rahul Verma took to Twitter to share how he cheered up his ailing daughter on Diwali by decorating her hospital room.

“Daughter having dengue, toh hum ne hospital ko hi décor kar diya. Happy Diwali,” he captioned the tweet.

In another photo he wrote, “Remember, small happiness is everything” and we simply love the beautiful thought.

People online were touched by the love and affection shown by the dad and wished his daughter a speedy recovery.

At a time when most people are marking the festivities, our thoughts sometimes stray to those who aren’t able to do so owning to such difficulties. Here’s hoping everyone stays healthy and gets to feel the warmth and love this festive season.