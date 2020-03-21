Ranpur: Nayagarh police lodged a case against 22 people including local administrative officials for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and celebrating ‘Dasadola Melan’ amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to a source, the district administration had imposed Section 144 Thursday to avoid mass gathering for Dasadola Melan that is celebrated at Chandpur in Nayagarh district. The festival committee, however, went ahead with the event with a gathering of about 5,000 people Friday.

Taking note of the violation, Chandpur police registered a case (Case No-27/20) in this connection involving 22 people including Ranpur tehsildar and Chandpur revenue inspector (RI) Anil Behera, Dasadola committee chairman Abhay Sahu, members Manoj Kumar Dash, Kishore Maharana and Jambeswar Khamari.

The committee had made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the ‘Melan’ Thursday. After coming to know about it, the district administration had imposed Section 144 there.

Putting aside the prohibitory order, the committee Friday took out a procession of deities’ in palanquins that culminated at the congregation.