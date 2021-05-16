Malkangiri/Kalimela: Amid reports that many Maoists operating in Malkangiri and Chhattisgarh borders are hit by Covid-19, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay called upon the Left wing extremists (LWE) to surrender before police for their treatment.

The DGP, who visited Motu in Malkangiri Saturday, also assured the ultras of all necessary medical assistance with empathy and financial assistance as per government guidelines.

The DGP accompanied by Director of Intelligence RP Sharma, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) and senior BSF officials, visited Motu, MV 88 and Kaleru bridge in Malkangiri district and reviewed the anti-Maoist operations in the regions. He also visited various Maoist-affected areas in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

The DGP inaugurated a new police outpost at MV-88 before leaving for Motu check point on the Odisha-Andhra border where he reviewed arrangements on Covid-19 enforcement. He talked to officials at the border check points regarding enforcement of Covid guidelines for the migrants returning from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The state government has made 14-day mandatory quarantine for the returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after a lethal variant of the virus was detected in the neighbouring states.

Earlier in the day, the DGP visited Koraput district and discussed the Covid-19 situation and the anti-Maoist operations with the SP.

Laying stress on setting up of more camps for security forces to expedite the operations against the rebels, the DGP urged people to help in curbing the Maoist menace which has posed a serious challenge before the security forces in taking up welfare activities in the region.

During his visit to Nabarangpur district, the top cop directed police officials to strictly enforce the lockdown protocols laid down by the state government so that the chain of the coronavirus can be broken.

